iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,629,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 820,563 shares.The stock last traded at $104.28 and had previously closed at $103.84.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

