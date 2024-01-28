IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,938. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.28.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,523 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.