Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is Privium Fund Management B.V.’s 8th Largest Position

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.2% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. 964,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,683 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $437,796.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,673.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $437,796.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,673.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,769 shares of company stock worth $9,736,203. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.