Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $86.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

