Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $44,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.50. 5,997,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,313. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $148.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

