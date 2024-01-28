Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.