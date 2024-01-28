Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $390.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $374.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,510. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.71 and its 200-day moving average is $311.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

