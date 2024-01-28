Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 156.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 488,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,303 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,502,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,695,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after buying an additional 579,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. 1,019,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $74.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,215 shares of company stock valued at $20,974,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.