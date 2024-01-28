Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Laurentian set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.53 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.43 and a 1 year high of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -146.15%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

