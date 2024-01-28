Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.53 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.43 and a one year high of C$15.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIP.UN. CIBC lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Laurentian set a C$15.00 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

