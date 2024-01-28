Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.53 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.43 and a one year high of C$15.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.65.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIP.UN
About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.