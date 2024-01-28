International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Seaways by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,023,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,613,000 after acquiring an additional 94,606 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in International Seaways by 2,495.6% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,791 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,331,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSW traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 652,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,721. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $231,005. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

