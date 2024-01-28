International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,952,000 after acquiring an additional 685,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after acquiring an additional 215,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,132,000 after acquiring an additional 349,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $37.57. 2,558,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

