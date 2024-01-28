Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.24 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.19.

Intel Trading Down 11.9 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

