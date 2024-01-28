Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.72.

Shares of INTC traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

