Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.2 billion.

Intel Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.