Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Intel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.72.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,184,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $109,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,366 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Intel by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 94,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

