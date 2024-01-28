Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 349.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

Shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock remained flat at $10.84 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

