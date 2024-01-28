Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$230.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intact Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$223.18.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up C$0.64 on Thursday, reaching C$208.93. The company had a trading volume of 143,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$200.42. The firm has a market cap of C$37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$182.01 and a 52-week high of C$214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$6.39 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.2273352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

