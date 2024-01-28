Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 249.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in Insulet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Insulet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $195.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.