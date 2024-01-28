Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Buys 650,224 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
LSXMA stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80.
Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
