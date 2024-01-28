Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAPR. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:BAPR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,760 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $180.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

