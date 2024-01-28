InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ICAP traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.56. 11,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,295. InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

