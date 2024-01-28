Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 43.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Illumina Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.63. 2,048,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,810. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.28. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $27,186,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 533,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

