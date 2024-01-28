Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.25. The company had a trading volume of 107,381,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,319,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.08, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

