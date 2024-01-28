Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,253 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. 5,273,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,027. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

