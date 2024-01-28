Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,607 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $31.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,780.24. The company had a trading volume of 103,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,635.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,567.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,783.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,561 shares of company stock valued at $55,557,316. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.