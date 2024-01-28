Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 23,538 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,538 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.69. The company had a trading volume of 982,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

