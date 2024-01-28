Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 17,930 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.82. 8,300,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,099,936. The stock has a market cap of $306.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $121.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

