Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 16,282 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $267.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,586,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $272.86. The company has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.50.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

