Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 12,294 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $28,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.52. 3,248,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

