Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,674 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.24. 2,812,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

