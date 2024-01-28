Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,142 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after buying an additional 463,055 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after buying an additional 2,204,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,554,000 after buying an additional 423,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,564,000 after buying an additional 248,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

