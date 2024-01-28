Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,445 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.25 and a 12-month high of $330.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.35.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

