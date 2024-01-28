Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,507,000 after purchasing an additional 297,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $120.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

