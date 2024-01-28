Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,877 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.24. 1,443,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

