Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 49,900 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.22. 1,707,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

Insider Activity

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

