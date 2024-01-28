Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 14,294 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $150.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,744,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

