Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 10,813 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,058. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

