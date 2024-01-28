Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,678 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,665 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. 3,115,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,970. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

