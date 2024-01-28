Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BURL traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.28 and a 200 day moving average of $160.53. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

