Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.67. The company had a trading volume of 450,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,147. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.80 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.12 and its 200-day moving average is $400.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.89.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

