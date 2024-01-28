Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.59. 1,165,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.19.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

