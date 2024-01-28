Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,513 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hess by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after purchasing an additional 438,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after acquiring an additional 113,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hess by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,499,000 after acquiring an additional 264,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

HES traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,106. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hess

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.