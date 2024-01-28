Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.52 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,248 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,748,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

