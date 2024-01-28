Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,948 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,950,000 after purchasing an additional 389,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

WY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,168,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

