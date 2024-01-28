Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,099,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,894,110. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

