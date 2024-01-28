Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $8,875,245. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $921.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $940.05. 460,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,319. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $958.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $871.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $825.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.