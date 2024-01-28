Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

Biogen stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.99 and its 200 day moving average is $254.96. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

