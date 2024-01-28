Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,616 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,400. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

View Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.