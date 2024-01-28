Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 260.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.20 and its 200-day moving average is $163.43. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nucor

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NUE

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.